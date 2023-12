Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan was strongly lashed out by Salman Khan on the weekend ka vaar for making an entry in the show to grab the limelight through ex-boyfriend Munawar Faruqui. The superstar host was seen siding with Munawar and banded Ayesha that she brought personal things on national television. Ever since Ayesha made an entry in the show, Munawar has been going through emotional turmoil, and many blamed the makers for playing with the mental health of the contestants. Salman Khan even boosted Munawar by reminding him to talk and mistakes can be made by every human. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan has a meltdown after Salman Khan questions her motive; tells Munawar Faruqui 'shakal mat dikhana life mein'

THIS COULD BE END OF JOURNEY FOR #AyeshaKhan on #BiggBoss17 as she is taken out due to Medical reasons Lets wait for official announcement — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 29, 2023

Ayesha Khan makes an exit after Salman Khan’s bashing?

It is speculated that Ayesha Khan took an exit form the house due to medical issues. Ayesha was badly bashed by Salman Khan over her agenda and see had a massive breakdown too. And was seen asking Munawar to never show his face.

Netizens react to Salman Khan's bashing at Ayesha Khan and claim it is for white washing image of Munawar Faruqui.

And the WHITE WASHING has started!! How is #MunawarFaruqui two timing right & #AyeshaKhan exposing him on public forum wrong?? I'm Glad that she stated everything on #BiggBoss17 , atleast few will be careful of Emotional manipulation from now onwards!!pic.twitter.com/Vq4pyvlAOC — Nisha Rose? (@JustAFierceSoul) December 29, 2023

As expected, how did I even know this!!?#BiggBoss17 first took all the TRP & Hype by targetting #MunawarFaruqui & bringing in #AyeshaKhan !! Now when they know that we as #Bb17 audience are so done with this topic!! They are WHITE-WASHING his image!!pic.twitter.com/isSAzo4t62 — Nisha Rose? (@JustAFierceSoul) December 29, 2023

Promo: Salman khan finally in the weekend ka vaar mood.. Pehla case #AyeshaKhan ka handle hga.. News coming from inside sources that Ayesha is out of house, firse chakar aaye h #Bigboss17 #BB17 #MunawarFaruqui #MannaraChopra #AbhishekKumarpic.twitter.com/E5Jnv8ruzo — BiggBossIndiaTalk (@BigBoss_India) December 29, 2023

Ayesha Khan definitely brought a lot of entertainment for the viewers and now only it will be interesting to watch if she has actually made an exit or not?

Watch the video of Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui