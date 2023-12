Bigg Boss 17 is now just a month away from its grand finale. Housemates are making sure that they put their best foot forward in order to win the trophy. As of now Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui look the strongest contenders for the trophy. Things have also spiced up since social media influencer Ayesha Khan has entered as a wild card contestant. Now in yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 17, South Korean singer Aoora was seen complaining to Munawar Faruqui about Ayesha Khan. Aoora stated that Ayesha has made him extremely uncomfortable with her constant kisses.

Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan makes Aoora uncomfortable

Apart from Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan gels well with K pop singer Aoora. The duo is often seen together performing the morning dance. Aoora and Ayesha also indulges in cute conversation. However, Aoora is not too fond of the way Ayesha behaves with him. He informed Munawar that he doesn't like Ayesha kissing him. Munawar explained to Aoora that Ayesha's intentions are not wrong. Later Munawar informs Ayesha about Aoora's feeling. She promised Munawar to be more careful with her behaviour. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui loses his calm on Vicky Jain for badmouthing him with Abhishek Kumar

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui is falling for Ayesha Khan?

Ayesha Singh has recently entered Bigg Boss 17 house. She came with a motive to destroy Munawar Faruqui for cheating on her however viewers think she has completely lost the track. Ayesha who claims that she is not in love with Munawar Faruqui behaves completely different. She often suggests Munawar what to wear and how to sit. Munawar confessed to Ankita Lokhande that because he has shared a past with Ayesha chances are there, he can fall in love with her again in the show. Ankita Lokhande made Munawar understand to not take any decision which he cannot stand on once he is outside the house. Munawar's liking towards Ayesha is now clearly evident. In yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 17, during Mannara Chopra and Ayesha Singh's fight, Lock Upp season 1 winner clearly stated that he would destroy the house after seeing Ayesha cry profusely. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Aishwarya Sharma regrets going with Neil Bhatt on the show?