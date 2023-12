Munawar Faruqui is one of the smartest players of Bigg Boss 17. He is known as the mastermind of the show. Munawar has a massive fan following and he has been very real on the show. He is also praised for his maturity and is known for his friendship with Mannara Chopra. He is very understanding towards her and treats her like a baby. People in the house have tried to link them up but Munawar is very clear that he is in a relationship outside. He even told Mannara that he has a son from his previous marriage and has had a divorce. Munawar's relationships have been the talk of the town ever since he did Ekta Kapoor's reality show, Lock Upp. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi kissed under the blanket? Watch video

Munawar is currently with Nazila Sitaishi and as per reports, he is in a relationship with Ayesha Khan as well. Ayesha Khan has made serious allegations against him. Speaking on a podcast channel called The Tanya Talk Show, Ayesha Khan said that there is this contestant in the Bigg Boss house right now, who texted her saying there is a music video in which he wants to cast. Ayesha did not take his name.

Ayesha reveals how Munawar was two timing with her and Nazila

She said she agreed because she knew him and it started with a hi, hello thing. She further said that it started with a video but that never happened but he told her that he loves her. She said slowly she also started falling for him and she knew he was in relationship but he told her they have broken up.

He also told Ayesha that nothing in his personal life will affect their relationship. He also told her he is doing Bigg Boss and the day he was about to enter the house, she saw his picture on his girlfriend social media handle. Ayesha realized that he was dating the girl while being in a relationship with her.

Is Nazila not supporting Munawar for this reason?

Ayesha added that she spoke to the girl and she told her that he had promised her to marry her when he comes from the show. This is a big story in TV news.

This has made people think that Munawar's girlfriend, Nazila has found about this and hence she had posted a cryptic note before.

She had written, "One thing I wish more people knew is that everything isn't how it seems online. nobody is as pure and morally correct as they pretend to be, in fact, the reality will take you by surprise. This is why they usually say 'never meet your idols' because in most cases the way you perceive them is very different from how they actually are so don't be fooled by what you see online or on TV."

However, Munawar hasn't shared anything about this yet and it won't be right to come to a conclusion without listening to his side.

Talking about the current contestants, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel in the house.