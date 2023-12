Bigg Boss 17 has kept everyone hooked to the screens. This time, the game is very interesting as the Bigg Boss himself is very much involved in the show. Within the first few weeks, Salman Khan's show has seen entry of three wildcard contestants. Though Manasavi Mamgai got eliminated very soon post her entry, Samarth Jurel is still in the house and playing the game. His entry brought a havoc as Isha Malviya refused to accept their relationship. The latest entry is of Ayesha Khan. She shares a history with Munawar Faruqui. Her entry made many interested in the show as she dropped some shocking bombs. But it seems the entire Ayesha-Munawar drama has not done good to the TRPs of the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui finds strong support from Prince Narula; latter slams makers for pushing contestants to depression

BollywoodLife in now on WhatsApp so don't miss out on any latest entertainment news and TV News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Did Ayesha Khan confess to Neil Bhatt about using Munawar Faruqui for limelight?

TRP report: Ayesha Khan's entry does given boost to Bigg Boss 17?

The latest TRP report of the week is out. As per Gossips TV, Bigg Boss 17 has got an overall rating of 1.6. The average rating over the weekdays has been 1.2 while over the weekends, the overall rating has been 2.0. On Monday, post Ayesha Khan's entry, the rating was 1.4. The highest was on Friday, the Weekend Ka Vaar, when Salman Khan slammed Munawar Faruqui. It got a rating of 1.6. Well, the ratings of week are almost as same as the previous week. Thus, all the drama between Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan seems to have not given the needed boost to the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande cheats and gets caught during a task; furious Aishwarya Sharma says 'Pata tha aisa hi karegi' [Watch]

Trending Now

Check out TRP ratings chart below of Bigg Boss 17

#BiggBoss17 #BB17 SEPARATE RATINGS#BiggBoss OVERALL 1.6

Weekdays AVG - 1.1

Weekend Ka Vaar - 2.0 (OVERALL)

Sat - 2.1 Sun - 2.0 Highlights*

Monday - 1.4

Wednesday 0.8

Friday 1.6@GossipsTv EXCLUSIVE — GossipsTv(GTv) (@GossipsTv) December 21, 2023

TRP report of week 50

Overall, it is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin that is ruling the TRP chart over the 50th week. It got a rating of 2.5. The second and third spots have been taken by shows Imlie and Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's Anupamaa. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken the fourth spot on the list. The fifth spot has been taken by Shiv Shakti.