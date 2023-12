Bigg Boss 17 has now picked up pace. The reality show with Salman Khan as the host has become the hot topic of discussion. All the contestants have now become familiar among the audiences and the fan clubs are already quite active. And the makers have definitely planned interesting twists in the form of wildcard contestants. Earlier, Samarth Jurel's entry brought a major twist in Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar's equation. And the latest is Ayesha Khan's entry. She brought chaos with her as she blamed Munawar Faruqui of two timing her with his ex-girlfriend Nazila. But was all of this planned? Eliminated contestant Soniya Bansal feels so! Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: K-pop idol Aoora's family unhappy with his screen space? say 'We strongly feel...'

As reported by Times of India, Soniya Bansal feels that Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui have pre-planned the game given their behaviour inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. She said that Ayesha entered making big claims but is now seen being all happy and smiling with Munawar Faruqui. She was quoted saying, "Ayesha entered the Bigg Boss house, claiming to do a lot of to do a lot of things and unveiling truths but now she is seen all happy-go-lucky with Munawar. I think they have pre-planned the game." Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: 'Womanizer' Munawar Faruqui double dating Ayesha Khan, Nazila Sitaishi? Know the whole drama around this trio

Celeb reactions on Ayesha Khan's entry into Bigg Boss 17

Ayesha Khan's entry into Bigg Boss 17 house received reactions from many celebrities. Aly Goni, who was also a part of Bigg Boss in the past, reacted to Ayesha's entry into the house and stated that it is sad to see someone's personal life getting destroyed on TV. Rajiv Adatia also supported Munawar Faruqui and commented that Ayesha Khan has entered the house with a strict agenda to ruin Munawar Faruqui's game. Abhishek Malhan also expressed his disappointment.

Check out Aly Goni and Rajiv Adatia's tweets below:

Don’t know what’s happening in this show but this is so sad. I mean u can’t do this. U can’t publicly destroy someone’s image like this.. housemate kuch bhi bole woh alag baat hai but bb people sending someone like this and try to destroy ur image. It’s his personal life. Sad ?? https://t.co/tedscpROAn — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) December 17, 2023

Isha and Samarth was totally diff to What is happening with Munawar !! Very diff!! Ayesha has come on a strict agenda to ruin Munawar!! Samarth still loves Isha!! Ayesha has come purely to ruin the poor boy!!! Wrong wrong! BB has got toxic now! #bb17 — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) December 17, 2023

Let's see what happened over Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. Will the host touch upon Munawar Faruqui-Ayesha Khan's relationship drama?