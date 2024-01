Bigg Boss 17: The controversial reality show, is just a week away from its grand finale. However, the blame game and accusations seem to be not slowing down anytime soon. In yesterday's episode of Weekend ka Vaar, Mitali, sister of Mannara Chopra, accused Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya of calling Mannara an illegitimate child. Upon hearing Mitali's statement, Ankita looked shocked and refused to accept that she had uttered any such words. Now, Ayesha Khan, who was also a part of the same conversation with Ankita and Isha, shared in her Instagram story that nothing of such happened and how the entire incident is misunderstood.

Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan comes out in support of Ankita Lokhande

Ayesha Khan was one of the recent contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 17. Recently the actress posted an Instagram story where she clarified that Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya never called Mannara Chopra an illegitimate child. Ayesha shared that she used to refer Isha as Mushu and would often call the latter as her own child. It so happened that Ankita who knew about the girls fun banter asked Ayesha if Isha is her real or illegitimate child to which both Isha and Ayesha laughed. Ayesha on her Instagram story further revealed that the entire conversation took place in a fun way and no where it was pointed towards Mannara or her family. She requested people not to misunderstand any statement and once again carefully hear the specific video.

A roast session was conducted in Bigg Bolss 17 house last week where every contestant had to roast their fellow housemates. Few ardent fans of the show were invited inside the house and were made responsible to vote for the contestant whose roast skills they liked the most. The contestant with less public voting' will be eliminated from the house. As Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Ayesha Khan and Isha Malviya were nominated, the voting happened amongst them. Ayesha received the least votes and thats how her journey in the Bigg Boss 17 house ended.

As of now Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mahashetty and Mannara Chopra are currently locked inside. Speculations are rife that either Vicky Jain or Arun Mahashetty, will be eliminated in the mid week eviction.