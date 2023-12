Bigg Boss 17 contestant Munawar Faruqui was recently accused of two timing his girlfriend, Nazila Sitaishi and another woman. It was Ayesha Khan who accused him of dating her and Nazila at the same time. Ayesha made serious allegations against him recently. She did not take his name directly but mentioned that there is this contestant in the Bigg Boss house right now, who texted her saying there is a music video in which he wants to cast. However, the video never happened and the guy proposed to her. Ayesha also started to fall for him but asked him if he has someone in his life. But Munawar said that there is no one. Ayesha then revealed that he told her he was entering Bigg Boss. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Salman Khan is the richest in his family with Rs 2000 crore net worth, check how much money the Khandaan owns

Ayesha Khan's accusations against Munawar Faruqui

However, Ayesha saw Nazila posting a picture with Munawar on the day he entered Bigg Boss. This made her realise that he was two timing with her and Nazila. Ayesha had also said that she spoke to Nazila who told her that Munawar promised to marry her after he is out of Bigg Boss 17. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan bashes Munawar Faruqui for revealing Ankita Lokhande and doctor’s chat in front of all contestants

Munawar's girlfriend, Nazila also found out about this, and hence, she has been posting cryptic messages on social media. Nazila has also deleted her social media account. Now, as per reports in TellyChakkar, things will be more difficult for Munawar Faruqui. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: KhanZaadi fans' worst fears come true? Reports on social media make netizens scream Whaaat!

Trending Now

Ayesha Khan to enter Bigg Boss 17 as wild card contestant?

Ayesha Khan who accused Munawar is now set to enter Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant. She will be entering the show to expose Munawar Faruqui. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. This is a big story in TV news.

Munawar Faruqui recently became the first captain of Bigg Boss 17. He won the task against his best friend, Mannara Chopra. Munawar stays in the Dimaag house alone now and has been loved since the start. He is known as the mastermind of the season.

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Contestants of Bigg Boss 17

Talking about the other contestants, Aoora, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel are currently in the house.