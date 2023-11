Bigg Boss 17 is a hit show. The TRPs of the show have been quite amazing and the contestants have made the show a huge hit. This year on the premiere night, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal entered the show. Later, Samarth Jurel, Manasvi Mamgai entered as wild card contestants. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar loses cool as Ankita Lokhande shows him the middle finger during argument; claims she abused him

This season Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt have been one of the most talked about contestants. The couple entered the show and many thought they are an ideal jodi. But later, their fights with others and with each other turned out to be ugly. Aishwarya Sharma is seen mocking her own husband and getting angry on him.

People troll Aishwarya Sharma

Many celebrities outside and fans have bashed her for this kind of behaviour with her husband. Neil has been very calm and handles Aishwarya with love and care even if she gets aggressive with him. Salman Khan bashed Aishwarya this week for this kind of behaviour with Neil. He also asked Neil not to take this behaviour.

Aishwarya was then seen breaking down and crying after hearing all this. She was heartbroken and still kept blaming Neil. Now, Aishwarya and Neil's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin costar Ayesha Singh was asked about Aishwarya's behaviour.

Earlier, there were reports that Ayesha and Aishwarya do no get along well. Aishwarya had also unfollowed Ayesha on social media. Ayesha has refused to react to the news and she said that everything was fine from her side. She further added that she never unfollowed anyone.

Ayesha Singh reacts to Aishwarya Sharma's behaviour in Bigg Boss 17

Now, Ayesha was asked about Aishwarya and Neil in Bigg Boss 17. She spoke to Desimartini and said that she has not seen how Aishwarya is looking in Bigg Boss 17 and she is not friends with Aishwarya. She also clarified that whenever people speak about her, she does not want to say anything and does not want to get into it.

She said that she has worked for a long time with Neil and Aishwarya but she is not friends with them. Hence, she does not want to comment on them. "Agar mera koi dost gaya hota toh mai dekhti, ya phir bolti. But abhi toh mera bolne ka kuch banta hi nahi hai. Mai kya hi bol sakti hun, it's not right for me to comment on anything, "she added.