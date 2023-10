Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma have become the first contestants in the house to indulge in a big fight. In the latest footage from the live updates of the show, you can see how Ankita and Aishwarya are having heated arguments, where the Pavitra Rishta actress is seen calling her insecure and minding her tone while taking to her. Aishwarya reacts very sarcastically to Ankita's claims and tells her why she would be insecure. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande blames Vicky Jain for hurting her; netizens call them the new Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla Watch the video of a huge fight between Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma inside the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Fans feel that the differences started after Akita Lokhande named Neil Bhatt to eliminated from the house.

Only Ankita played smartly here and didn't went with the bhed-chaal, otherwise every other makaan 1 members targetted Mannara ??#AnkitaLokhande #BiggBoss17 #BB17 pic.twitter.com/SRpkfu95Q9 — ????? (@starboyeye) October 18, 2023

In the same video, you can see Neil Bhatt interfering and asking Ankita why Aishwarya would be insecure about her. Ankita says that she has been getting a weird vibe from Aishwarya, and hence she has maintained her distance from her. Ankita even adds that she and Aishwarya have the same personality, which is why she tries to have less conversation with her. Ankita and Aishwarya end their argument later and are seen hugging each other, but netizens feel that this is just the beginning, and they predict both Ankita and Aishwarya will be the biggest rivals in the house.

Later you see Aishwarya and Neil bitching about Ankita and Vicky that how they both trued to trigger them but they didn't lose their calm. Stay tuned for more entertainment news.