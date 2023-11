Bigg Boss 17 is getting all the love. The TRPs of the show have been amazing and social media is filled with talks about the show. The amazing TRPs have made the makers to stop eviction every week. There has been no eviction since a long time now. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal are the contestants. Until now, only Soniya and Manasvi have been eliminated. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's special clause in contract gets exposed; Mannara Chopra, Tehelka and others retaliate

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Now, the amazing TRPs of the show have made the makers to bring in some new twists. As per reports in Telly Chakkar, the makers of Bigg Boss have decided to maintain the TRPs and have four to five eliminations this week. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra clarifies she is not falling for Munawar Faruqui after housemates tease latter with 'Bhabhi'; netizens react

4-5 eliminations and new wild cards?

There are contestants who have been absolutely boring and hence the makers do not want them to stay and give any chance for the TRPs to fall. Hence, there will be multiple eliminations and we might also see wild card contestants entering the show. There will be new contestants who will bring new energy to the show. This is a big story in TV news. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 star Aishwarya Sharma, Ankita Lokhande, Hina Khan and other actresses who were termed as vamps of the show

Trending Now

However, nothing has been confirmed yet. This weekend ka vaar, we saw Salman Khan in a very angry mode. He was not happy that Anurag Dobhal misunderstood the way he made him understand things. Anurag was not happy with Salman bringing in his bro sena again and again. However, Salman was only trying to make him understand.

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

This weekend ka vaar, Salman made it very clear since the start that he will on give advise to those who want to hear and he will not speak to anyone else. He also said that as a host it is his duty to guide the contestants so that they get good work after the show. He added that due to inexperienced contestants he will not be sharing his views or feedbacks with anyone who cannot take it.