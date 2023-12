Bigg Boss 17 is the talk of the town and the contestants are very entertaining. The TRPs have been decent since the start but this week it was the lowest. As per reports, it was the lowest in the history of Bigg Boss 17. However, social media is filled with stories of Bigg Boss 17. A lot of people give their opinion on the show and talk about their favourites. Everyone is quite active and are very good at digging out old videos of the contestants of the show as well. This season, Vicky Jain is called the mastermind of the show. Even Bigg Boss himself loves to play with him and expose him in front of the housemates. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Top 3 finalists: Did Salman Khan drop a hint at the strongest contestants of this season?

Vicky entered the show with his wife Ankita Lokhande. He has been trolled for his disrespectful behaviour towards Ankita. However, he is one of the most intelligent players and everyone knows that he is very well-versed with Bigg Boss. He has seen all the seasons of the show and is a fan of the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Did Khanzaadi and Abhishek Kumar kiss under the blanket? [Watch Video]

Vicky Jain's video goes viral

He had also said that he wanted to come to the show and hence, even Ankita agreed. However, a video of Vicky has gone viral. The video is from Bigg Boss 4 and Vicky Jain was seen in it. Well, many of you must be thinking if Vicky was a part of season 4. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan reprimands contestants for making him wait; says 'Karan Johar guaranteed you will never get a call from Dharma'

Vicky Jain was in Bigg Boss 4 as well?

You guys are partially wrong in that way. Yes, he was seen in season 4 but only for one episode. He was outside the Bigg Boss 4 and was seen watching Sara Khan and Ali Merchant's wedding happening in the house live. He was like a virtual guest in the wedding. This is a big story in TV news.

For the unversed, Sara Khan and Ali Merchant got married inside the Bigg Boss 4 house. In the viral video, Vicky is seen sitting besides Jay Bhanushali and saying, "Koi Ali ko bhi utha lo."

Take a look at the viral video here:

Talking about the housemates of Bigg Boss 17, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sana Raaes Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel are currently a part of the show.