Bigg Boss 17 began last night and saw 17 contestants entering the house. Each of the contestants has something unique in them. We have some amazing couples inside the house while there are a few non-celebrity contestants, YouTubers, social media influencers, and other TV personalities. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui and more celebs entered the Bigg Boss house last night. The first night and the first day inside the house will be even more chaotic, as per the new Bigg Boss 17 promo. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande wow fans on social media; are they already top 5?

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita gets upset with her husband Vicky

It so happens that Vicky tries to play a game with the housemates. Whether it is just for fun or for the game will be revealed in the upcoming episode. Vicky tells a few housemates that they have 2 minutes to change their bedrooms. He asks them to go and sit on whichever bed they like. It seems in all good fun. But Bigg Boss is the mastermind here. He reveals Vicky's deeds in front of everyone. Bigg Boss also taunts Vicky for following Ankita Lokhande inside Makaan number 1, he should have gone in Makaan number 2 if he wanted to play mind games. An upset Ankita is seen walking out on Vicky. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput to marriage to Vicky Jain, all about Ankita Lokhande

Bigg Boss 17 promo: Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar get into a heated argument

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar are seen getting into a verbal argument. Abhishek gets aggressive and he towers over Isha who asks him to back off. The two have been having issues for a long time and in the real world. It seems, the issues will be brought up again and again inside the Bigg Boss house. Isha says something about their equation from the outside world and it irks Abhishek who asks her to stop. When she doesn't, they both get into a heated argument. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Munawar Faruqui reveals if his Lock Upp win will help him in the Salman Khan show

Trending Now

Abhishek Kumar turns aggressive inside the Bigg Boss house

In the same Bigg Boss 17 promo, we also see Abhishek Kumar getting aggressive with Sunny Tehelka and Arun Mashetty. Abhishek is seemingly inviting them to fight. The reason for aggression will be revealed in the Bigg Boss episode tonight but the atmosphere sure is very tense.

Watch the new Bigg Boss 17 promo here:

Check out this entertainment news video on Bigg Boss here:

Salman Khan graciously welcomed contestants inside the Bigg Boss 17 house on day 1. How long will they stay inside? Will either of them leave even before he or she completes a week inside? Stay tuned as we get the latest updates for you all.