Bigg Boss 17 is starting from tomorrow. We will have rumouredly have couples like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma inside the house. It is also being said that Isha Malviya and her former beau Abhishek Kumar are one of the tentative contestants. Now, a promo has come which has left netizens guessing that it is the two of them. The video is quite shocking. A guy is heard complaining about how much he suffered in a relationship. He even says that his face was clawed with nails. This is the promo shared by The Khabri on social media...

The explosive promo has got people talking. Netizens speculate it is Isha Malviya and her rumoured ex Abhishek Kumar. ICYMI, Abhishek Kumar played the role of Amrik Singh Virk on the show, Udaariyaan. It seems the two were a couple for some time. Isha Malviya was shown praying to Lord Ganpati some days back. This is how social media reacted on seeing this promo....

We can see that fans are quite intrigued with this drama. It really looks like Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar have some sordid history. In the past, we have seen dirty fights between Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh inside the house. Even that couple came in with some acrimonious history. Let us see how much fireworks these two rumoured contestants generate!