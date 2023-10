Bigg Boss 17 is just 8 days away now and fans are super excited for the new season to begin. The promos of the show released and they have spoken a lot about the contestants being divided in the house as per Dil, Dimaag and Dum. There is a lot being said about the participants on the show. There will be a lot of couples in the house this time. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Youtuber Armaan Malik and his wife and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s Aishwarya Sharma and her husband, Neil Bhatt. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma, Jay Soni and other confirmed contestants of the show

Aishwarya was offered the show by Bigg Boss himself in one of the episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The lady is reportedly the confirmed contestant of the show. However, now she has dropped a major hint about her participation in the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Top 7 things fans definitely do not want to see in Salman Khan show

Aishwarya drops a hint about Bigg Boss 17 participation?

Aishwarya took to Instagram to share a reel where she recreating the iconic ‘What’s this behaviour Pooja?’ clip from Bigg Boss 5 by Pooja Missra. In her caption, she wrote, “So wanted to do this since long time Finally Kar diya.” Well, this looks like a hint that we might get to see this entertainment in the house again. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: When Akashdeep Saigal accused Salman Khan of destroying his career after an ugly spat

Fans started commenting on the reel about her participation. Not just fans, even her Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 co-contestant Sheezan Khan also noticed this. He commented, “So we’ll get to see the Original on TV soon?” Fans also started saying that she is practicing for Bigg Boss.

A few congratulated her for getting Bigg Boss offer and wishing her for the show.

Talking about Bigg Boss 17, apart from the couples, a lot singles are also a part of the show. As per reports, Kanwar Dhillon, Shailesh Lodha, Sagar Parekh, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Monika Bhadoriya, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Mallika Singh, Arjit Taneja, Sandiip Sikcand, Jay Soni and others have been approached for Bigg Boss 17.