Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain entered the house of Bigg Boss 17 as a couple. It is rumoured that Ankita kept a condition of getting Vicky Jain inside the house as a contestant alongside her. So far, after 10 weeks of Bigg Boss 17, we have seen the husband and wife duo have highs and lows, individually as well as together. Recently, a video of Vicky Jain allegedly trying to slap Ankita went viral. And it was speculated that the angle made it look that way, etc. And now, Ankita has seemingly gestured about the slap.

For the latest TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's mother has THIS to say about Vicky Jain's slap video

Ankita Lokhande vs Vicky Jain yet again in upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17

Ankita Lokhande has been very expressive between Vicky and her. Vicky Jain's behaviour towards Ankita has been questioned by netizens on countless occasions. Some have even sided with Vicky at times when Ankita and he fought. This time, netizens are concerned about Ankita. A video went viral a couple of days ago from the live feed wherein Vicky gestured as though wanting to slap Ankita while getting out of bed. Ankita visibly flinched from the same. Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey saw this and stood a stand for Ankita during the incident. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya thinks Mannara Chopra is better than Ankita Lokhande; latter says 'This is an eye opener for me'

Watch this previous fight video of Ankita and Vicky here:

Recently, Ankita Lokhande's mother was asked about the alleged slap gesture video. Ankita's mother denied the claims blaming it on the angle and called Ankita and Vicky a very loving couple. Ankita's mother, Vandana said that she has lived with Vicky and their equation is nothing like it is being portrayed on the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui loses his calm on Vicky Jain for badmouthing him with Abhishek Kumar

Trending Now

Did Ankita Lokhande confirm Vicky Jain tried to slap her?

In tomorrow's episode of Bigg Boss 17, we will see Ankita Lokhande having a breakdown in front of Vick again. Ankita will complain yet again about Vicky not understanding her or taking a stand for her. It comes after Isha Malviya placed Ankita at number four while placing Mannara at number 2. Ankita was shocked at Isha's voting while Vicky praised her. Now, while discussing Vicky and Ankita will be seen again in their bedroom on their bed. In the heat of the argument, Ankita is seen asking Vicky about the slap. She slightly gestured as a slap, just like Vicky did.

Watch the promo video of Ankita and Vicky here:

Now, did Ankita confirm that Vicky intended to slap her? Well, let's wait for the episode to roll out.