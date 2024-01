Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande has contradicted her statement in the show. In today’s episode, Ankita was seen talking to Ayesha Khan over Abhishek Kumar’s claims of being claustrophobic where she says that the Udaariyan actor is lying about it and says, she knows what claustrophobic means, even Sushant was claustrophobic. This statement of actress left the viewers stunned as in 2020 when Rhea Chakraborty had claimed that her late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput was claustrophobic and feared flying in flights, she denied and shared a video of the late actor flying an airplane and questioned Rhea’s claims. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Aishwarya Sharma on dealing with online trolling and bullying, 'Mujhe aadat hai gaali...'

Omg, #AnkitaLokhande bringing the clear truth about a certain someone out so clearly ? Girlie seeing the truth and calling out clearly! #BiggBoss17• #BB17 pic.twitter.com/bevtBjLBHk — adya (@d_addy_a) January 2, 2024

Watch the video of Sushant Singh Rajput shared by Ankita Lokhande where she said he wasn't claustrophobic and refused Rhea Chakraborty's claims.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

Not once or twice but several times Ankita Lokhande has been seen talking about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Bigg Boss 17 show. And this constant name-taking of the actor on the reality show by Ankita is not going down with the audience and SSR fans. And they are strongly slamming Ankita for doing this and ask her to stop tricking the audience by taking the late actor’s name time and again. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan show to end up without an extension? Is this the real reason?

Watch the video of Ankita Lokhande heaping praise for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and calling him a genius

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Fanpage❤️ (@ankitalokande17)

When Ankita Lokhande talks about Sushant, she reveals some unknown facts and incidents about the actor or related to him and this brings her the maximum attention. And netizens claim a Ankita is not naive and is very aware that by taking Sushant’s name, she will grab maximum sympathy and attention. However, this trick is backfiring her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt reveals Vicky Jain had asked him for tips on how to be a composed husband after a nasty spat

Ankita Lokhande fans feel that the actress is still attached to Sushant and hasn’t yet moved on from him and his death. But is it fair to talk about him on the show?