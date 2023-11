Bigg Boss 17 has caught the fancy of the TV and OTT audience. People are loving the drama and the non-stop back-biting that this current lot is indulging in. Now, we know that Mannara Chopra has found a new buddy in Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider. The starlet has been creating her own content like a pro on the show. Both of them were caught body-shaming Munawar Faruqui on the camera. Anurag Dobhal has been labelled as the joker and clown of the house for his utter lack of contribution. Salman Khan has been trolling him a lot. Now, it looks like Munawar Faruqui and Anurag Dobhal will have a massive showdown. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Orhan Awatramani aka Orry's wildcard entry into Salman Khan's show gets cancelled?

Has Anurag Dobhal abused Munawar's GF Nazila Sitaishi?

Now, reports on social media suggest that Anurag Dobhal has abused the ladylove of Munawar Faruqui, Nazila Sitaishi. This has happened after a heated fight. Fans feel that Munawar will not tolerate any abuse of the special one in his life. In the past, he dragged Arun Mashettey's baby girl in a fight with him. It led to a huge spat inside the house. This is what social media is saying about the same....

This is not the first time that Munawar Faruqui and Anurag Dobhal have had disagreements. UK Rider has been termed as a dirty player by many as he uses personal information to get ahead in the game. A biker and moto vlogger, he has a huge fandom outside. Now, fans of Munawar Faruqui want Mannara Chopra to be shipped with him, and not the Lock Upp winner.