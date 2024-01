Bigg Boss 17 is getting all the attention. We recently saw the last weekend ka vaar episode of 2023. Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Dharmendra Deol, Mika Singh, Krushna Abhishek celebrated the New Year on Bigg Boss 17. But the fun also came with a big surprise of double elimination. Rinku Dhawan and Neil Bhatt were eliminated. Well, if that was not enough, Bigg Boss gave another shock to the contestants today. Yes, we saw the third elimination happening. Anurag Dobhal was eliminated from the house. Post that, we saw a lot of drama. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Neil Bhatt reveals what hurt him the most about Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande; says 'The backstabbing...'

Surprising third elimination!

It happened so that Bigg Boss asked captain Aoora and ex-captains, Munawar Faruqui and Isha Malviya to nomination one person for elimination. They nominated Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal and Ayesha Khan. Post that Bigg Boss announced that the eviction will happen right away amongst the nominated ones. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 week 11 report card: Munawar Faruqui grabs top spot post controversy; Vicky Jain fails to overtake wife Ankita Lokhande

All the housemates had to give their votes to the one whom they want to see evicted. Most of them voted for Anurag and he left. Post that Abhishek was upset that Aoora nominated him. Abhishek was the one who decided to make Aoora the captain and not Mannara Chopra. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande defends bestie as Anurag Dhobal instigates Ayesha Khan; Munawar Faruqui warns 'Tere ko toh main...' [WATCH]

Trending Now

Aoora said that he wanted to nominate Abhishek because he does not do house duties. Abhishek told Aoora that he had done garden cleaning and made parathas. Abhishek was later sleeping in the Dum room besides Ayesha Khan. He told Ayesha that he is shocked that Aoora nominated him. He also said that he will not do duties now.

Aoora asks Abhishek to do his duties

Later, outside, everyone started telling Aoora that Abhishek is not doing any duties. Aoora went inside to tell Abhishek to do house duties but he said that he will not do the duties because he had nominated him for no reason. Later, Aoora agreed and was leaving when Ayesha told Abhishek to do the duties or else, he will be nominated again.

Did Aoora slap Ayesha?

Aoora then looked at Ayesha and went close to her. He angrily pulled her blanket and aggressively pushed it back on her face. Ayesha and Abhishek were left shocked. They went behind him asked how he can do this to Ayesha. Everyone was shocked and Mannara asked him what had happened.

Aoora said that he thought she was speaking negative about him and hence, he got angry. However, Ayesha told everyone that she was just asking Abhishek to do the duties. Everyone then made Aoora understand the situation. Ayesha angrily said that she is not here to face these things.

Take a look at the video here:

Ye Raha Aap Logo Ka Gentleman...

Kal jo tareef kar rahe te ab kaha hai wo Log..#Aoora By the way jo Banda MC Nagin ke Sath rahe ga..

Wo Automatically Pagal hi ho jaye ga ???#MunawarFaruqui #AyeshaKhan#BiggBoss17 #BB17 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/YZIlrvu5AV — ???? ??? (@CooL_BoY_999) January 1, 2024

Aoora then went to Ayesha to speak and everyone told him Ayesha did nothing wrong. Aoora told her that he misunderstood. Earlier too, we had heard Aoora telling Mannara that he does not like it when Ayesha kisses him. He also said that she was using him for the game. That incident also became a controversy.

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Aoora, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel are currently inside the house.