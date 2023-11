Bigg Boss 17 has left everyone surprised. In just two weeks, we saw a lot of drama and entertainment inside the house. The contestants of this season have been quite interesting. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Samarth Jurel, Manasvi Mamgai, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal are the contestants this year. We saw a lot of drama from the latest episode of the show but there was something that caught everyone’s attention. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt being coached to fight with Vicky Jain? Netizens say, 'Yeh kya instigating'

A video went viral yesterday of Arun Srikanth Mahashettey. Arun has not been very active on the show but this viral video of him from the house has left everyone shocked. Arun is always seen having fun with Sunny Arya aka Tehelka bhai. He is mostly seen sleeping in his room with Sunny and cracking jokes.

Arun Mahashettey was masturbating in the Bigg Boss house?

In the viral video, many viewers felt that Arun Srikanth Mahashettey was masturbating inside the blanket. Sunny Arya aka Tehelka bhai was seen laughing as soon as he saw something happening besides him.

He was indirectly seen telling Arun to stop whatever he was doing. Arun said indirectly that he was not doing what Sunny was thinking. But Sunny kept laughing and teased Arun. This is now a big story in Entertainment News.

Take a look at the viral video of Arun Mahashettey:

Netizens are shocked by this video. One of the users wrote, "Itne bigboss mee main yhi sochtaa tha ki koi aisa namuna nhii hotaa kyaa."

Talking about the nominated contestants of the week, Arun Mahashettey, Sana Raees Khan, Isha Malviya, Manasvi Mamgai and Samarth Jurel have been in the list. One contestant amongst them is surely leaving the show this week. There has been a lot of reports about the wild card contestants.

As per reports, Aishwarya Sharma's ex-boyfriend Rahul Pandya might enter the show as a wild card. Rinku Dhawan's ex-husband Kiran Karmarkar has also been reportedly approached to enter Bigg Boss 17.