Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan, who made an entry in the show alleging Munawar Faruqui was cheating on her, broke down and even insisted on going home to quit the show. Slowly, Munawar and Ayesha Khan found peace with each other after the high-voltage drama. And now they are both being cordial with each other, and this is something that many people cannot digest in the house, and one of them is Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt. Aishwarya Sharma was seen expressing her point of view about how she was fighting with Munawar on the first day and is now trying to create a love angle with him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan talk about a 'dimple girl' in the former life; is it Anjali Arora?

While even viewers are trolling Munawar and Ayesha for creating the fake love angle and fights, in one of the conversations, Ayesha herself apparently toldhat she is using Munawar to convince her and will later throw him out of the show. Ever since Ayesha Khan made an entry into the house, Munawar fans have been slamming her over trying to gain publicity from the standup comedian, and now it looks like that is the case.

We wonder if Ayesha Khan is actually using Munawar Faruqui or if she is really in love with him.

What’s cooking between Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan?

There are many who are sympathising with Munawar and slamming the makers for bringing his personal life to the show. While there are some viewers who claim that Ayesha Khan’s entry in the show was planned by Munawar himself, they strongly slam him for being fake.