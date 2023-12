Bigg Boss 17: As the show nears its grand finale, the drama in the controversial reality show is at its peak. The recent episodes are either filled with Mannara Chopra crying for Munawar Faruqui's attention, Ayesha Khan fainting or Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's argument. However, it's the ugly fights between Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar that have captivated the audience's attention till now. In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar hints that Isha Malviya did cheat on him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain dances with Ayesha Khan and not Ankita Lokhande; 'Biwi gayi tel lene' say netizens [Check Reactions]

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar accuses Isha Malviya of being unfaithful

Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya have used their past relationship for their own benefit. They don't shy away from revealing ugly details about their past love affair. In the previous episodes, Isha has revealed how Abhishek was an extremely abusive partner; Abhishek, too, has raised questions about Isha's character. In the recent episode, during a fight, Abhishek stated that Isha Malviya's mother slapped her because she was caught with someone.

It so happened that Abhishek and Isha were fighting when the latter revealed how Abhishek's dad had beaten him due to his aggressive nature. She reveals that Abhishek has even broken the TV in his own house. This irked Abhishek, who then said that Isha's mother had slapped her because she was caught with someone else. This statement irked Isha so much that she lost her cool and started crying. The fight intensified and later Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain and other housemates had to intervene.

Munawar Faruqui made Abhishek understand how his fights with Isha Malviya are becoming too ugly. Abhishek then stated that he has suffered a lot due to Isha. He revealed that he locked himself in his house for six months when they broke, not wanting to go out. Abhishek shared that his parents even asked if they should meet Isha and request her to rekindle the relationship.

The nominated contestants for this week are Rinku Dhawan, Abhishek Kumar, Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Khan. While fans speculated Rinku Dhawan would be eliminated from the show, ardent fans are sure that the makers can bring the elimination.