Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya was a highly talked about contestant on the controversial reality show, hosted by Salman Khan. She was the youngest participant on the show and recently got eliminated. One of the highlights of her journey on the show was her affairs with her Udaariyaan co-stars. She entered the show with Abhishek Kumar and admitted of dating him for a year. Later, current boyfriend Samarth Jurel, whom she also met on the Udaariyaan set entered the show as a wild card contestant. Initially, she refused to accept him as her boyfriend on the show, but eventually, she did acknowledge that she is dating Samarth. Interestingly, before dating Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel, it was rumoured that Isha was in a relationship with another Udaariyaan co-star.

Bigg Boss 17: Did Isha Malviya date Udaariyaan co-star Lokesh Batta ?

Isha made her television debut with the Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta-produced show Udaariyaan in 2021. She played the character of Jasmine Kaur Sandhu. It was on the set of Udaariyaan that she met Abhishek Kumar, her ex-boyfriend. The two were paired opposite each other on the show and eventually fell in love, dating for a year. However, they had an ugly break-up as Isha accused Abhishek Kumar of physically abusing her. After two months of their break-up, Isha started dating Samarth Jurel, and their relationship is still going strong. Isha revealed some unpleasant details about her relationship with Abhishek Kumar to Samarth Jurel.

Before dating Abhishek and Samarth, Isha was rumoured to be in a relationship with her Udaariyaan co-star Lokesh Batta. Lokesh played the character of Jass Kohli for a brief period on the show, and it was speculated that the two dated each other for a few months. Once Lokesh left the show, their romance fizzled out, and they decided to end their relationship.

Lokesh denied being in a relationship with Isha in a media interaction. He was the one who stated that Isha's parents were unaware of her relationship with Samarth Jurel while the couple was in the Bigg Boss 17 house.