Bigg Boss 17 will end on January 28. The grand finale will take place and we will soon get the winner. Currently, we have Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, Ayesha Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande in the house. During the last weekend ka vaar, we saw a lot of drama involving Abhishek, Samarth and Isha. Ex-couple Isha and Abhishek had entered the show together and also had fights. But soon, it looked like they would get back together. But, Isha's current boyfriend, Samarth Jurel entered and she refused to accept him first. However, later she agreed that Samarth is her boyfriend.

Post that we did see Isha, Samarth and Abhishek's ugly fights. They brought in the past and spoke ugly things about each other. Isha revealed how Abhishek used to beat her up and blackmail her. Salman Khan even bashed then for saying such things and warned Abhishek not to continue his aggressive behaviour.

Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel Vs Abhishek Kumar

Later, we saw how Isha and Samarth started poking Abhishek badly. They made fun of his mental health and kept saying things about his family. We also saw how Samarth put a tissue in Abhishek's mouth and Abhishek slapped him. Many celebrities outside supported Abhishek and even Salman Khan called out Isha, Samarth for this kind of behaviour.

However, things haven't changed and the poking is still going on. In the start, we had heard about Isha Malviya's mother saying that she does not want Isha to be with Samarth. Now, the family week is going on and we saw Isha's father entering the show.

Isha's father asks her to stay away from Samarth Jurel?

As per reports, it seems he has asked Isha to be away from Samarth Jurel. However, the reason is not confirmed yet but looks like Isha and Samarth's relationship is in trouble. Isha and Samarth have also had many ugly fights in the show.