Bigg Boss season 17 is getting more intense with each passing day. The show has been gaining a lot of attention with its controversies and fights. Well, recently Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi who are often seen fighting with each other inside the house, got cozy under the blanket. Yes, you read that right! The two are often at loggerheads and fight for every little thing. For the latest TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan reprimands contestants for making him wait; says 'Karan Johar guaranteed you will never get a call from Dharma'

Well, a video of Khanzaadi and Abhishek kissing under the blanket has gone viral on social media and netizens have reacted to the same. Some users are stating that the two kissed under the blanket; while others deny their action. One user wrote, 'Abhishek ne behen bola tha na', while another one said, 'without being in relationship'. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande indirectly mentions break-up with Sushant Singh Rajput; netizens slam her for seeking sympathy

Watch Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi kissing video

Abhishek Khaanzadi kya horha hai beech me kambal ke andar pic.twitter.com/o6PzcyE0hr — Bigg Boss 17 live (@Biggboss17_live) December 8, 2023

Another user worte, 'Yr itna to distance h inke bich m or khanzaadi k baal bi itni dur dikhre h...'. 'Bigg boss h ? Aslilta fela rakhi h chiiii. Sorry rani chiiiiii', wrote another one. Well, netizens have mixed reactions to Khanzaadi and Abhishek's kissing scene. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan and Aoora do aegyo on national TV; shocked netizens say, 'Never in my weirdest nightmare'

Trending Now

Earlier, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel shared intimate moments inside the house. Right from cuddling, and getting cosy to kissing each other; these two gained a lot of attention with their PDAs. Well, Bigg Boss has shut down Dil, Dimaag, and Dum makaans and gave 20 minutes to the housemates to take out their belongings from the makaans. Bigg Boss kept switching the lights on and off continuously and during this time Samarth and Isha were caught kissing each other.

Watch Isha and Samarth's kissing video

Bigg Boss apne mohalle (dil, dimaag, dumm) ko shutdown kar rahe hain. Light on/off kar rahe hain. Aur uss waqt chintu ? Aapda ko avsar mein badlana koi chintu se sikhe, seedha Isha ko pakad ke shuru hogaye... pic.twitter.com/fWg3A25RVh — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 4, 2023

Netizens slammed the couple for crossing all the boundaries inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Recently, host Salman Khan reprimanded the contestants for insulting him as they made them wait for over 20 mins.