Bigg Boss 17 found its winner in Munawar Faruqui. The young man brought the trophy to Dongri, Mumbai where he was greeted by lakhs of people. While Abhishek Kumar was the first runners-up, it was Mannara Chopra who was the second runners-up. Now, some netizens noticed that she had allegedly updated her Instagram bio. It read Winner in Female Category. Some netizens saw it and found it very amusing. Mannara Chopra came on Bigg Boss 17 without a set fan base. The actress whose original name is Barbie Handa won over people with her sassy and unfiltered style. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui greeted by 'Pyaar Ka Sailaab' in Dongri; Kamya Panjabi shares pic debunking criticism of 'fixed winner'

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra's friendship

People have wondered why did Mannara Chopra write that in her bio. It has sparked off some memes on social media as well. The actress had a great bond with Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar on the show. Take a look at some of the reactions on this... Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui gets mobbed by fans as he returns to Dongri with the trophy [View Pics]

Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra won hearts

Bigg Boss 17 fans started slowly liking Mannara Chopra on the show. She faced some very mean comments from Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya. No one had thought that she would beat the Pavitra Rishta actress and get the third place on the show. The fact that Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's fight got so much eyeballs ruined her game after a point.