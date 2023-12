Bigg Boss 17 fans are getting confused about Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan's relationship. When she entered inside, she spoke about how Munawar Faruqui cheated on her with Nazila Sitaishi. It seems the two were together for a couple of months. Ayesha Khan found out that he was also in touch with Nazila all through. When Munawar Faruqui came inside the house, he did give an impression that Nazila and he were still together. In the courtroom drama, Ayesha Khan accused him of double-dating, and being flirty with a number of women at the same time. Despite this, the two seem to be close on the show. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Aishwarya Sharma reveals why real-life couple should not participate in the show, 'As per my experience No...'

Did Munawar Faruqui ask Ayesha Khan to share his bed?

As per a report, it seems Ayesha Khan came to the bed of Munawar Faruqui when he was sleeping. On seeing her, he apparently asked her to come and sleep on his bed besides him. He also lifted up the blanket for her. It seems Samarth Jurel was witness to this, and narrated the incident to Vicky Jain. Ankita Lokhande's husband was shocked knowing this.

Bigg Boss 17: Will Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan mend their issues

On the show, we have heard Munawar Faruqui telling Ayesha Khan that if they mend their problems, he would like to marry her. He apologises for hurting her feelings. He also asked her if her father and mother would agree to the relationship. People are wondering if everything was a planned stunt from outside. Despite that, he is the most popular contestant of Bigg Boss 17.