Bigg Boss 17 contestants are already trending on social media. Some of them have already found their die-hard fans who are rooting for them with all their hearts. We see celebrities like Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra and many others trending on social media with their fans discussing all that is happening inside Bigg Boss 17 house. It seems that Munawar Faruqui is the one who has achieved the most out of his stay in Bigg Boss 17 house so far. As per reports, his Instagram followers have increased quite a bit since he has entered Salman Khan's show. Also Read - Top 7 Bigg Boss 17 latest news today: Aishwarya Sharma slams Vicky Jain; Rinku Dhawan's ex-husband Kiran Karmarkar to enter the show?

Munawar Faruqui is the most followed Bigg Boss 17 contestant

As reported by News18, Munawar Faruqui has seen a rise of almost 1 million in his Instagram followers in the last 15 days. The stand-up comedian who also was a part of Lock Upp season one currently has 7 million people following him on the social media platform. He is also the top Bigg Boss 17 contestant with highest social media followers. Ankita Lokhande enjoys 4.1 million followers on Instagram while Mannara Chopra has a following of 2 million. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Neil Bhatt just touched 1 million followers count on Instagram while his wife Aishwarya Sharma has 1.9 million followers as we write this story. Munawar Faruqui definitely is quite ahead of his competitors when it comes to social media following. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel almost get into a physical fight over Isha Malviya; 'Harkatein aisi karoge na...' [WATCH]

All about Munawar Faruqui's game inside the Bigg Boss 17 house

Talking about Munawar Faruqui's game inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, he is considered to be one of the strongest players. He is being loved by all for his straight-forward but sweet to all kind of attitude. He is friends with almost everyone inside the house but trusts no one. He is also teased for having a soft corner for Mannara Chopra. He stated that he will always protect her as he finds her to very innocent. But housemates started teasing them as MunAra. Over the last Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan asked him to be a little careful. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Fans laud Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma for clapping back at Vicky Jain for his remarks on their marriage

Trending Now

Check out Bigg Boss 17 BTS video below:

Munawar Faruqui is also the most popular Bigg Boss 17 contestant as per the list shared by Ormax Media. Apart from him, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Ankita Lokhande and Anurag Dobhal are also a part of the list. For more entertainment news, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.