Bigg Boss 17 is a lot about relationships. One of the contestants who has been literally tutored to form a love angle on the show is Munawar Faruqui. The winner of Lock Upp has been far from his witty original self that people saw an on Kangana Ranaut's show. People have trolled him saying that he only has shayaris for the audience. Besides, he has been seen mostly with Mannara Chopra. Now, rumours are floating that makers might bring in Nazila Sitaishi on the show. She is the girlfriend of the stand up comedian. He was trolled by many for his girlfriend reveal after doing all the Munjali drama with Anjali Arora on Lock Upp.



Nazila Sitaishi has put up a post on her Insta story which has left people confused. Though it is not addressed to anyone it says that once people get to know their idols closer the admiration diminishes. Fans are wondering if she is annoyed seeing the closeness of Mannara Chopra and Munawar on the show. Others laughed on social media saying that she indirectly called Munawar Faruqui as fake. This is not the first time he has been called pretentious or phoney. The comedian is one of the top five probables in a season that is a TRP topper.

The two have been together for a year now. Nazila Sitaishi is an influencer and is from Muscat. Munawar Faruqui has admitted that he has a girlfriend on the show but did not divulge details. He said his son is now living with him. Munawar Faruqui said he wants to win it for his son.