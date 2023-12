Nazila Sitaishi is not a part of Bigg Boss 17. But recently, when Ayesha Khan, Munawar Faruqui's former flame entered the show, she made a big expose about Munawar two-timing her with Nazila. Munawar apologised and has been trying to make amends with Ayesha. Since then Nazila has been mentioned a lot of times on the show. The comedian and actor claimed that Nazila is his girlfriend while the latter refused his claims, saying they have broken up. Recently, Nazila seemingly took a jibe at Ayesha Khan.

Bigg Boss 17: Did Nazila Sitaishi call out Ayesha Khan?

A couple of minutes ago, Nazila Sitaishi took to her official X handle (formerly Twitter) and wrote a sentence. In it, she talked about some women genuinely supporting each other while some women only support other women to get male attention. Well, now, Ayesha has been bonding with Munawar inside the house. It is to be noted that Ayesha went inside the house intending to make Munawar pay for hurting everyone. But that's not the case. Furthermore, Ayesha has also been talking about Nazila on the show. She even apologized to Nazila in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17, after Mannara Chopra indirectly mentioned her during her nasty fight with Munawar and Ayesha. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande reveals she couldn't watch Sushant Singh Rajput kiss Anushka Sharma in PK; talks about her possessive side

there are women that actually support women and women who pretend to support other women for male attention — naz (@nazilx9) December 25, 2023

Nazila Sitaishi makes a shocking revelation about her bond with Munawar Faruqui

A couple of days ago, when Ayesha Khan entered Bigg Boss 17, Nazila went live on Instagram. She claimed that she was not aware of Munawar's relationship with Ayesha and claimed that she have no relationship with him whatsoever. Munawar had had a breakdown after Ayesha's entry and he was seen being worried about Nazila. In her live video, Nazila also claimed that not just Ayesha and her, Munawar cheated a lot and with a lot of other women. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma quashes ex-boyfriend's claim of betrayal; says 'Itne saalon mein...'

Nazila said that had only Ayesha been involved, she would have considered forgiving Munawar but since multiple women are involved, she would maintain her distance. Nazila asked people to not comment on her since they don't know the backstory and asked them to stop paying attention.

Later, a friend in Sitaishi also went live and claimed that she had been lying. It's a Chakrvyuh.