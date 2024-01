Bigg Boss 17: Ever since Munawar Faruqui made an entry in the show, he was declared a winner by his fans. Munawar Faruqui has been continuously the most popular contestant on the show and every week he is constantly in the number 1 position in the Ormax list, which only shows his fan following. There are 90 percent chance that the makers might announce Munawar Faruqui as the winner because he is deserving and more. There was a time when even Salman Khan stood by the stand-up comedian during Ayesha Khan's fiasco that broke him emotionally. However, this viral video of Salman Khan threatening Munawar Faruqui over not letting him win the show is going viral. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 elimination: Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui and others get nominated; here's who can get evicted next

Watch the viral video of Salman Khan threatening Munawar Faruqui that he won't let him win the show.

Before you jump to any conclusions, hold on and take a look at the video carefully, this is a fake video and you can clearly see the voiceover doesn't matchstar lips and it's not lip sync. And this shows that in the era of AI, anything and everything is possible. There has been a constant fight of the Bollywood actresses over deep fake pictures and videos, Animal actressshowed courage and stood by this piracy after her fake video went viral on the internet.

As we talk about Bigg Boss 17, the finale will be held on January 28, and for now, fans are looking forward to a family week, where the family members will enter the house to support their loved ones. Munawar's sister is going to make an entry into the house and fans are excited and how.

