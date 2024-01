Bigg Boss 17 is the talk of the town now. Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya have been the highlight since a few days. Abhishek and Isha entered the show together and made various allegations against one another. They also came close but when Samarth entered, this turned out to be ugly. Isha did not accept Samarth as her boyfriend at first but later she did. Abhishek and Isha have had a bad past and hence we saw them getting into some really fights. They dug the past and said very below-the-belt things about each other's characters. Isha spoke about how Abhishek used to hit her and was dominating. However, since a few weeks, Isha and Samarth have been crossing their limits. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Falaq Naaz slams Isha Malviya's mother's statement on taking legal action against Abhishek Kumar; says 'Yahi umeed lagai...'

Isha and Samarth provoke Abhishek

They have been poking Abhishek to another level. During the last weekend ka vaar, Salman Khan defended them as he said that Abhishek has also done a lot of poking in the past and he is getting it back. But this week, Isha and Samarth have crossed all the limits. They have tortured Abhishek and made fun of his mental health.

They also made fun of Abhishek being claustrophobic. Samarth even brought in Abhishek's parents and left no stone unturned to harass him. Recently, during a fight, Samarth put a tissue in Abhishek's mouth while he was fighting with Isha. Abhishek could not control and slapped Samarth.

This incident made the housemates think that Abhishek should leave the house. However, many people outside have supported Abhishek. Celebrities have supported Abhishek and slammed Isha, Samarth for bullying Abhishek. In the recent episode, we saw Munawar Faruqui making Samarth Jurel confess that he poked Abhishek.

Did Samarth confess that he wanted Abhishek to slap him?

Munawar was seen speaking to Ankita and told her that Samarth looks so happy because he made Abhishek hit him. Samarth then said that all the hate he has for Abhishek he can remove it by troubling him using words. Munawar then said that Samarth acted as if he is a victim when Abhishek hit him. Ankita also agreed with it.

Samarth in a way confessed that he provoked Abhishek because he was seen smiling throughout this conversation and also said that while Abhishek was hitting him he did not step back as well. Munawar said that from Samarth's face it was visible that he was happy that Abhishek hit hit.

Take a look at the video here:

Just look at how smart is #MunawarFaruqui? ?#Chintu se a kind of accept karwa liya that- He poked #AbhishekKumar so that #Abhishek slap him. Hats off to #MunawarFaruqui ??

LONE LION MUNAWAR#BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/O6DxYuyA75 — ᗩqib ✪ (@aqib8_) January 4, 2024

Talking about the contestants, Aoora, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel are inside the house right now.