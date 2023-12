Bigg Boss 17 fans have been treated to a number of fights. Majority of the housemates this season are ones who believe that one needs to fight to be seen on the show. Others are fans of the show and have watched previous seasons many times. One of the most interesting cases on Bigg Boss 17 is the tale of Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar. The former lovers Abhishek and Isha have been having fights since the time they got together on stage with Salman Khan. It seems they had been dating when they worked on Udaariyaan. The affair was short-lived due to Kumar's dominating and over-protective nature.

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel angle?

Things got more and more heated when Samarth Jurel, the current beau of Isha Malviya went inside. At first, she denied that they were a couple. Later, she accepted that she was wrong in lying. Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel have been indulging in PDA on the show. Take a look at this clip of the two....

Bigg Boss apne mohalle (dil, dimaag, dumm) ko shutdown kar rahe hain. Light on/off kar rahe hain. Aur uss waqt chintu ? Aapda ko avsar mein badlana koi chintu se sikhe, seedha Isha ko pakad ke shuru hogaye... pic.twitter.com/fWg3A25RVh — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 4, 2023

It seems they did this when Bigg Boss told everyone to leave their houses and sleep in the hall room on sleeping bags. The lights were off, and netizens felt that Samarth made full use of that occasion.

Trending Now

Yrrr ye log kyu bhhul jate hai ki Big boss k andr hr activities pr njar rahti hai.. kbhi ldte jhgdte h fir shuru ho jate hai... . mujhe to unlog ko dekh k aisa lgta hai ki wo log sochte hai ki ab attention ki jarurat hai chlo baat krte hai fir mn bhhr jaye to bye .. hdd h yrrr… — VIRU (@Y05655671) December 4, 2023

Chintu kya hi crazy banda hai yrr ? — ANANT ?? (@Akk_vk18) December 4, 2023

Chintu acting or ashleelta ki dukan ? — ANANT ?? (@Akk_vk18) December 4, 2023

We can see that people have varied reactions to this couple. Kamya Panjabi also reminded them Bigg Boss 17 goes into all families, and people should be circumspect. What do you feel about Chintu and Isha Malviya here?