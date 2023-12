Bigg Boss 17 is turning out to be a flop season. If one thing has stood out, it is the complex relationship of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. People who have watched the show are convinced that their life is not as perfect as what it seems on social media. There have been numerous occasions where people have questioned the behaviour of Vicky Jain towards his wife. They feel he is borderline abusive and also indulges in what looks like gaslighting. Today, the couple had one more spat. In a clip that is going viral on social media, it seems like he was just about to slap Ankita Lokhande.

Bigg Boss 17 fans in utter shock with Vicky Jain's behaviour

It is seen that Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey tell Vicky Jain to avoid such kind of behaviour with her. Later, Kumar tells this to Munawar Faruqui. This makes Ankita Lokhande very angry. She slams him for saying such things on national TV. Fans feel Ankita Lokhande is doing wrong by shielding her husband when he is being abusive. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, Aishwarya Sharma and more contestants who may face Salman Khan's wrath

People need to call out #VickyJain for his sick behaviour towards #AnkitaLokhande and this should not be ignored. This is how he behaves on camera forget about off camera. Ankita deserves better. #AbhishekKumar #ArunMashettey were right he did try to hit her. #BB17 #BigBoss17 — Anjali Singh (@AnjaliSingh2506) December 22, 2023

U flinched only when someone try to hit you. And #AnkitaLokhande clearly reflexly flinched. kitna bhi pati ko bachana chahe ya phir apne image k liye jhut bole audience are not blind.

It's evident #VickyJain tried to hit her.Its very shameful.

Apna stand nhi hein aur ye jitenge. — Raaj_Rock (@raaj_rex) December 22, 2023

Now, we have to see if Salman Khan addresses this. Fans feel Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey deserve praise for this. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya to lose her captaincy due to boyfriend Samarth Jurel; the latter deliberately lands her in trouble [Watch]