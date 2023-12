Bigg Boss 17's latest Weekend Ka Vaar was quite dhamakedaar. It was Karan Johar who turned host this time and he spared no one. From Mannara Chopra to Ankita Lokhande, he slammed all those who he thought were in the wrong. There was one contestant who got heavily punished for his actions. We are talking about Sunny Arya aka Tehelka. He was evicted from Bigg Boss 17 house because of his violent behaviour towards Abhishek Kumar. During a fight, Tehelka held Abhishek Kumar by his t-shirt and almost hit him in anger. It's because of this that he was asked to leave the show as violence is not allowed inside Bigg Boss 17 house. Post elimination, Sunny Arya spoke about the contestants, especially Abhishek Kumar. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Fans get emotional seeing Arun Mahashettey breaking down as Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka leaves; netizens call them true friends

Sunny Arya aka Tehelka has THIS to say about Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi's love angle

In a conversation with DNA, Sunny Arya stated that he got angry at Abhishek Kumar because the latter was constantly poking and targeting his friend Arun Mahashetty. He added that he was pissed because he wanted to save Arun and that led to the outburst. Tehelka went on to add that whatever Abhishek Kumar does is for cameras. He was quoted saying, "Yeh reaction uska camera ke liye tha. Aur woh pehle bhi kar chuka hai. When he overacted, the makers decided to evict me." Next he commented on Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi's closeness and love angle in the Bigg Boss 17 house. He called it all fake and mentioned that Khanzaadi's game was good initially but got ruined because of this love. He even went on to add, "Mujhe toh shuru se fake lag raha tha. Kyuki Abhishek ko pyaar kaise ho sakta? Woh har ladki se flirt karta hai. Maine usse kehte hue suna tha ki 'Aisa karenge toh highlight honge'." Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Fans want Anurag Dobhal to leave the house next — view poll results

Friends get emotional post Tehelka's eviction

Post Sunny Arya aka Tehelka's eviction, Arun Mahashetty cried a lot. Both of them were like best friends inside the Bigg Boss 17 house and were always together. Vicky Jain who recently bonded with Tehelka and others as they all were shifted to dimaag house together was in tears too. Surprisingly or not, Abhishek Kumar was also weeping and begging Bigg Boss to cancel Tehelka's eviction.