Ankita Lokhande is the new captain of the house. Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya and Aoora picked Ankita over Vicky Jain and other contenders to be the captain. And as you all know, Ankita gets a super-power being the captain. Just like Isha Malviya got the power to eliminate someone from the house, Ankita Lokhande too, as per reports will get a similar power. This is going to be interesting. Who will she eliminate? Scroll down to read what speculations are running wild online.

Ankita Lokhande to oust one of the most aggressive contestant on Bigg Boss 17

As per online buzz and media reports that have surfaced, Ankita Lokhande will decide to evict Abhishek Kumar from the house. A report in Jagran and India TV News claims that Ankita will be asked by Bigg Boss to give a name for eliminations. After looking back at the last couple of episodes, Ankita will decide to evict Abhishek. Ankita had called out Abhishek for dragging Isha Malviya into his and Samarth Jurel's fight. She had called him out for stopping low in arguments all the time. Abhishek had countered Ankita saying why hasn't she been saying anything to Samarth. The actress defended herself saying that she spoke to Samarth last night but he went back to poking. Abhishek and Ankita had a huge fight over the same. Ankita has been having fights with Abhishek as well. It seems, Ankita will make it easier for Salman Khan and Bigg Boss this time. However, there is no confirmation about Abhishek Kumar's elimination yet. We will have to wait for the episodes to churn out to know the truth. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain sings 'Bheege honth tere' after Ayesha Khan wears a hot outfit; Ankita Lokhande questions him

After the episode of his fight in Bigg Boss 17, we saw Abhishek Kumar instantly regretting his action. He went to the cameras and spoke to Bigg Boss about being provoked. He talked about Samarth putting a blanket on him, and putting tissue on his mouth with his gimmicks to poke him even more. However, he did apologize to Bigg Boss, Samarth and Isha. Abhishek has some major anger issues. And as the saying goes, every action has an equal and opposite reaction. Let's wait for an official promo or confirmation.