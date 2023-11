Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar is here and so is elimination. A total of 17 contestants entered the house on its premiere night and two wildcard contestants entered the show later. Soniya Bansal was the first one to get eliminated from the show. The second one to be shown the door was wildcard contestant Manasvi Mamgai. Over this week, the housemates decided to eliminate Navid Sole from the show. Now, it's time for the fourth elimination of Bigg Boss 17. As per the latest reports coming in, it is Jigna Vora who has been eliminated. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan exposes Vicky Jain infront of Ankita Lokhande; Orry makes a wildcard entry

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan lambasts Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain for using housemates as puppets

This week, a total of six contestants got nominated. Ankita Lokhande, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Anurag Dobhal and Tehelka were in the red zone. Now as per a tweet made by Livefeeds Updates, it is Jigna Vora who is eliminated from Bigg Boss 17. However, there is no confirmation on it as yet. Jigna Vora was up for elimination mid-week, however, housemates saved her and decided to evict Navid Sole. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Anjali Arora to enter as a wildcard? Will Munawar Faruqui get EXPOSED by his Lock Upp BFF

Trending Now

Who is Jigna Vora and all about her Bigg Boss 17 journey

Jigna Vora is a former Indian journalist who faced a tough time as she got falsely accused in Jyotirmoy Dey murder case. She was arrested and was behind bars. Recently, she once again gained prominence as a web series named Scoop narrating her story made its way to Netflix. Jigna Vora then entered Bigg Boss 17 house and won everyone's hearts with her sweetness. When inside the house, a press conference was held wherein she got to share her side of the story with all. The press conference was hit as Jigna candidly spoke about everything.

Inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, Jigna Vora made best friends with Rinku Dhawan. The duo stood by each other all the time. She almost made good friends with Munawar Faruqui too.

Check out a Bigg Boss 17 video below:

Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan latest updates

Apart from the elimination, a lot of fireworks will take place over the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. The host and dost will expose Vicky Jain in front of Ankita Lokhande. He would reveal all about the hand holding that happened between Vicky Jain and Sana Raees Khan. Munawar Faruqui will also be on the radar as Salman Khan would slam him for using other contestants as puppets.