Bigg Boss season 17 is witnessing high-voltage drama and fights between the contestants. The reality show has now been picking up pace gradually and has left the audience hooked to the screens since the first day. Salman Khan's reality show has a special theme that talks about Dil, Dimag and Dum. The first week of Bigg Boss 17 witnessed a lot of tiffs and fights between the housemates. Last night, host Salman announced no elimination week during the Weekend Ka Vaar and left the contestants happy. However, there are speculations about the next nominations of Bigg Boss 17.

Reportedly, the second nomination has already taken place inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. As per the new buzz on social media, Munawar Faruqui, Sana Raees Khan and Navid Sole have been nominated for elimination in the second week. An official announcement about the nomination is yet to be made. As per Filmibeat, Navid Sole will be nominated soon.

Have a look at the tweet about Bigg Boss 17 nominations

Reports about the fight between Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui due to the nomination task are going viral on social media. Well, more interesting details about the nomination task will soon be out in the coming episodes. Will the new nomination task change equations between contestants?

Bigg Boss contestants have witnessed major changes in their houses and as per recent updates, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt and Isha Malviya are in Dil house. While, Munawar, Khaanzaadi, Navid, Jigna Vora, Mannara Chopra and Rinku Dhawan are in Dimag house and Dum house belongs to Anurag Dobhal, Arun, Tahlka, Sana and Soniya. For more updates about Bigg Boss 17 on entertainment news.