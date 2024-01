Bigg Boss 17 is getting all the love. The show will soon get its winner. The grand finale of the show will take place on January 28. Everyone is waiting to know who will be the winner of this season. For now, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel are inside the house right now. Aoora got eliminated from the show recently. The K-pop sensation entertained everyone in the house but could not survive in the game. Now, once again the nominations have happened in the house. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain’s mom to enter the house to support her son; netizens say ‘Ab toh Ankita Lokhande aur Vicky ka divorce confirm’

Nomination task in the house

As per the nomination task, a black and white set up is made. The black-white set up stands for safe zone and danger zone. Nine bowls of contestants are kept. Ankita is the captain of the house and hence she is safe. She will have to put one contestant's photo and the ones who have to nominate them will come forward.

As per the live, Mannara Chopra is nominated by Isha, Vicky and Ayesha. Arun Mahashettey is nominated by Vicky, Isha, Ayesha, Munawar. Isha Malviya is nominated by Abhishek Kumar. Samarth is nominated by Abhishek, Ayesha and Munawar.

Ayesha Khan is nominated by Munawar, Isha, Samarth, Vicky and Mannara. Vicky is nominated by Arun, Ayesha and Abhishek. Munawar is nominated by Ayesha, Arun and Samarth. Abhishek gets nominated by Arun, Vicky, Isha and Samarth.

Who will get evicted from Bigg Boss 17?

Hence, as per the above nominations, Mannara, Vicky, Samarth, Abhishek, Arun, Ayesha and Munawar are nominated for this week. Only Ankita and Isha are safe for the week. Well, as per the game, it seems Ayesha Khan or Arun Mahashettey can be eliminated from the house this week.

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Both of them have not been doing much in the show and it seems they will have to leave. The family week is starting soon in the show. The family members 0f the contestants will come to meet their loved ones in the Bigg Boss 17 house.