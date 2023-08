Bigg Boss is undoubtedly one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. Right after the finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the buzz about Bigg Boss 17 started gaining momentum. The frequent query of fans has been whether Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants will participate in the TV version of the Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show. Elvish Yadav, who was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, has dropped a hint about participating on the show in his new vlog. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: TMKOC fame Shailesh Lodha, Monika Bhadoriya to be on Salman Khan show?

Elvish Yadav teases his fans about Bigg Boss 17

Sumedh Mudgalkar, Bebika Dhurve and more celebs approached for Salman Khan show

Being a YouTuber, Elvish Yadav already had a huge fanbase in the country. But increased after Bigg Boss OTT 2. Since his fans have been quizzing him about whether he will join politics or Bigg Boss 17. And in his recent vlog, Elvish finally talked about his participation in the Salman Khan show. At first, Elvish teased about giving a hint or a clue whether he is going to enter Bigg Boss 17. Elvish says his friend (present in the video) might enter or he might enter the Bigg Boss house. He has a feeling that the makers might get YouTubers this season. "Unhe maja aagaya humare saath kaam karke, ki YouTubers bhi badhiya hai," Elvish gushes in his new vlog.

Fame after Bigg Boss OTT 2

Elvish Yadav might have been a wildcard entrant but he won hearts in just a short period and eventually won. Gushing about the popularity, he shares that he has been seeing numerous reels made on him. Every other reel, he scrolls through is about him. Coming back to Bigg Boss 17 topic, Elvish says "Public bateygi kya karna chahiye agar Bigg Boss 17 mere paas aata hai toh." He asks his fans whether they want to see him in the Bigg Boss house again or whether they want him to do another show. So, guys, it's up to you now. Do you want to see Elvish in Bigg Boss 17?

Watch the video of Elvish Yadav's fan meeting here:

Is Elvish Yadav entering politics?

Recently, Elvish Yadav hosted a meet-up with his fans which was attended by Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. He was felicitated by the CM during the event. And it soon led to everyone speculating whether he was going to enter into politics. Elvish later revealed in an interview that he has not decided on anything as of yet.