Bigg Boss 17 fans might see a mass elimination in the coming days. Fans feel that people like Tehelka Bhai, Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vohra and Rinku Dhawan have little contribution to the show. We will see the arrival of as many as five new wildcards on the show if social media reports are to go by. Some of the names doing the rounds are Flora Saini, Tassnim Nerurkar, Jahanara Alam (Bangladeshi cricketer), Lovekesh Kataria and Rakhi Sawant with estranged husband, Adil Khan Durrani. A video of Elvish Yadav is doing the rounds where he is heard talking about the wildcards. He says that some TV celebs are coming, and there will be YouTubers and a very famous TikToker as well. His good friend Lovekesh Kataria is supposed to be on the show as per reports. But people are intrigued about the famous TikToker. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma termed as 'witch' by netizens for torturing KhanZaadi [Check Reactions]

Bigg Boss 17 wildcard entrants create buzz

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Many feel that the makers will bring in Mr. Faisu on the show. Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh is one of the biggest TikTok stars of India. He is also the runners-up of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Makers were keen to bring Mr Faisu on Bigg Boss 16 but he wanted to do the show from the start, and not come as a wildcard. However, celebs can change their minds over a period of time. Mr Faisu has over 31 million followers on Instagram and is known for his entertainment quotient. We have seen that he is a taskmaster on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Fans will love to see him on the show. A netizen commented that such videos prove that Elvish Yadav has close connections with the creative team of the channel. The person wrote on X, "This is now proved he has internal close friendship with creative head of @ColorsTV. From his winning to this, he has all because of that person favouring him. This why we missed @rajcheerfull sir, who go with transparency and according to rules," while someone else wrote that it could be Thara Bhai Joginder who is also famous for his Instagram reels. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt shows off his real element in fight with Khanzaadi, Aishwarya Sharma declares ‘My husband is back’

Watch this Elvish Yadav video here:

Lovekesh Kataria's entry is being doubted by many fans. Elvish Yadav got a record number of votes on Bigg Boss OTT 2. Makers of the show have realized the reach and popularity of such social media stars. It is now a mix of TV celebs and such regional celebs. Mr Faisu is one of the most inspiring figures on social media. His rags to riches story has been documented on many media outlets. Mr Faisu who is from Mumbai worked as a salesboy at his father's shop. After relentlessly making videos, he struck gold. Last year, MC Stan was the representative of the desi hip-hop community and won the show with huge number of votes. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Evicted contestant Navid Sole confesses having a crush on Abhishek Kumar; calls Samarth Jurel a player