Bigg Boss 17 is all over social media. People are talking about the show, the contestants and giving their opinions. This season there has been a lot of drama and we saw Anurag Dobhal being the highlight of the show since two days. Anurag had started the debate of Bigg Boss and the makers only favouring the TV stars and not the Youtubers. Bigg Boss slammed him for that even Salman Khan did the same. Since then, every week Salman Khan makes fun of him to make him understand that they are not biased. Recently, Salman Khan exposed Anurag's game that he instigates Mannara and later we saw him getting into a fight with Arun Mahashettey. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: It's payback time as Munawar Faruqui nominates Ankita Lokhande for elimination

Anurag brought in Arun's family in the fights and Arun shared that he had seen Anurag outside going in a room with someone and coming out with someone else. Anurag got angry and started saying that he was with his sister and blamed Arun for taking his sister's name. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande confesses bringing Vicky Jain for her game; latter offers to pay Rs 4 crore after fight

Anurag Dobhal nominated for the entire season

The whole house tried to make him understand that Arun never took his sister's name. Anurag got emotional and even started throwing things and damaging Bigg Boss property. Bigg Boss then nominated him for the entire season. Anurag was so depressed that he decided to quit. He asked Bigg Boss to let him take a voluntary exit from the show. This is a big story in Entertainment News and TV news. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17's Ankita Lokhande to Rupali Ganguly and more TV divas at time of debut and now

Trending Now

Elvish Yadav supports Anurag

Anurag has a huge fan following and his fans have been supporting him on social media. Now, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and Anurag's friend, Elvish Yadav has come out in his support. Elvish shared a video where he said that the house has sidelined Anurag and the joker joke has gone too far now.

He said that this is fine for fun but Anurag might slip into depression one day because of this. He requested everyone to stop taking the joker joke forward now as this is clearly bullying. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Take a look at the video here:

That's why #ElvishYadav won hearts & #BiggBossOTT2. Clout chaser Doglas are busy trolling #AnuragDobhal by calling him joker in their YouTube videos for views , #ElvishYadav is still standing by his fellow YouTuber Anurag. Doglas can never match Elvishpic.twitter.com/7bhqz6nT6P — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) November 14, 2023

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Contestants of Bigg Boss 17

This season we have Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Samarth Jurel, Manasvi Mamgai, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal as the contestants.