Bigg Boss 17 is the talk of the town. It is just 6 days left for the show to begin and we are already waiting to see the new house and host Salman Khan. The promo of the show released a few days ago and it is a very different concept this year. The contestants will be treated differently as per the Dil, Dimaag and Dum concept. The show is already in the buzz even before the it actually begins.

A lot has been said about the contestants of the show as well. As per reports, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Youtuber Armaan Malik and his wife and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Aishwarya Sharma and her husband, Neil Bhatt, Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani have been approached for Bigg Boss 17.

Apart from couples, Kanwar Dhillon, Shailesh Lodha, Sagar Parekh, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Monika Bhadoriya, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Mallika Singh, Arjit Taneja, Sandiip Sikcand, Jay Soni and others have been reportedly approached.

Elvish Yadav's ex-GF to enter Bigg Boss 17?

Now, a new name has come up from the Youtube community who can be a part of the show. Yes, we are talking about Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav’s ex-girlfriend, Kirti Mehra.

She gave a hint about her participation in Bigg Boss 17. She was seen speaking to someone in her vlog. The boy with her said that there is some good news coming on October 15 and people will wonder how can she go there.

Kirti also shared that only known people are aware of it right now and she will let everyone know soon.

Take a look at Kirti’s viral video:

Elvish Yadav's ex-girlfriend Kirti Mehra hints in her vlog that she is going to Bigg Boss 17 ?pic.twitter.com/wPsCzdqdF2 — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 8, 2023

A look at the BTS video of Bigg Boss 17 promo shoot:

Talking about host Salman Khan, as per reports, he will not be available to host all the episodes of Bigg Boss 17. The actor will be busy with Tiger 3 promotions and he also will be starting his new film with Karan Johar.

The makers of Bigg Boss 17 have already started searching for his replacement for the episodes.