Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar didn't just see major drama between Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui, it also witnessed double eviction. Rinku Dhawan and Neil Bhatt got eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 house. The actor remained in the headlines for his major tiff with Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande. Neil Bhatt entered the house along with his wife Aishwarya Sharma. Last week, it was Aishwarya Sharma who got eliminated and this week, Neil Bhatt headed home. Post his exit from Bigg Boss 17 house, Neil spoke at length about his stay in the Bigg Boss 17 house and even predicted the winner. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan is back in the house; refuses to eat food made by Munawar Faruqui [WATCH]

Who will win Bigg Boss 17 trophy? Neil Bhatt predicts

In an interview with Indian Express, he was asked who could win Bigg Boss 17. The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor stated that Munawar Faruqui or Abhishek Kumar have the power to win the trophy only if they mend their ways. Munawar Faruqui is currently ruling the headlines because of his connection with Ayesha Khan. A major drama unfolded as Ayesha Khan accused Munawar Faruqui of two timing her. On Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan slammed Ayesha Khan for washing their dirty laundry in public. Abhishek Kumar ruled headlines when Samarth Jurel entered the house. Samarth is current boyfriend of Isha Malviya who is Abhishek Kumar's ex-girlfriend. Now, all three are in the house and are getting into each other's way. So, Neil Bhatt feels that if Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar get back on track, they have the chances of winning the show. Definitely, these two are among the strongest players who often trend on social media. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Neil Bhatt reacts to wife Aishwarya Sharma's ex-bf Rahul Pandya's claims

Neil Bhatt talks about Rahul Pandya's claims

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Neil Bhatt spoke about the claims made by wife Aishwarya Sharma's ex-boyfriend Rahul Pandya. Aishwarya and Rahul were reportedly dating and he claimed that they were even married and she left without any closure. To this, Neil Bhatt stated that whatever Rahul Pandya is saying is 'baseless'.