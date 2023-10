Bigg Boss 17 premiered on October 15, 2023 on ColorsTV and JioCinema. The first week went well as there was no elimination. However, the second week saw the eviction of Soniya Bansal. Over the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, Bigg Boss carried the first elimination of season 17. Sana Raees Khan and Soniya Bansal got the least amount of votes and Bigg Boss left it onto the housemates to choose who should get eliminated. Housemates chose Soniya Bansal to be out of the game. In two weeks, Soniya Bansal had quite a few fights inside the house. One was with Abhishek Kumar. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 contestant Ankita Lokhande, Hina Khan, Rashami Desai and other TV divas whose image took a hit on Salman Khan's show

Soniya Bansal has THIS to say about Abhishek Kumar

Post the eviction, Soniya Bansal spoke about Abhishek Kumar and stated that he is not a bad person but whatever he is doing is the gain maximum footage in the show. She stated that she understood quite early in the game that he does not know how to show respect to women, so she decided to teach him a lesson. She was quoted saying, "From the very first day, I sensed that Abhishek doesn't show respect towards girls, so I felt the need to teach him a lesson. However, after a heated altercation, he approached me and offered an apology, which led me to forgive him. I understand that in this house, you can't simply ignore someone because you're constantly faced with their presence, so forgiving and forgetting becomes necessary. I must say, Abhishek isn't a bad person at heart; he has a good nature. However, it's quite apparent that he's willing to do just about anything for the sake of getting more attention and screen time."

Drama in Bigg Boss 17 house

Apart from Soniya Bansal's elimination, a lot of drama took place inside the Bigg Boss 17 house over the past two days and ruled entertainment news. Samarth Jurel entered the house as a wildcard contestant. He is said to be the current boyfriend of Isha Malviya. Abhishek Kumar has feelings for Isha Malviya and he broke down in tears as Samarth made his entry. Initially Isha Malviya denied being in a relationship with Samarth Jurel and rather chose Abhishek Kumar to be in the Dil room along with her. A lot more drama is going to unfold further in Salman Khan's show.