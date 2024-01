Bigg Boss 17 is finally over. Yes, we have got the winner of the show. Munawar Faruqui has won the show and he took home the gorgeous Bigg Boss 17 trophy. Along with Munawar, it was his friend, Abhishek Kumar who was in the top two. Mannara Chopra emerged as the second runner up of the show while Ankita Lokhande finished off fourth in the game. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner: Prince Narula, Aly Goni, and others congratulate Munawar Faruqui for his historic victory

Arun Mashettey stood in the fifth place. Many of the fans were shocked to know that players like Ankita and Mannara getting eliminated and Munawar, Abhishek being the finalists. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Winner: Mannara Chopra fans hit out at makers after Munawar Faruqui wins; say 'Indian audience is really disgusting' [Check Reactions]

As soon as the two of them reached the finals, many fans started trolling them and said that a woman beater and a woman cheater have reached the top two.

Now, Abhishek Kumar has reacted to the same. Speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, Abhishek Kumar said, “Galtiya ho jati hai insaan se. But iska matlab ye nahi hai ki vo by heart bure ho. Humne galti accept ki hai. Uss cheez pe work kara aur aage Chalke ye galti fir se nahi hogi.”

Abhishek Kumar further spoke about reaching the finals even after facing so many hurdles in the house. He shared, “Bahut accha lag raha hai. Jeetna tha. Jeetne ke liye hi khel raha tha pehle din se. Munawar bhi jeeta hai toh utna dukh nai hora jitna mujhe hona chahiye tha. Ha agar Munawar ke alawa koi aur Jeet jata toh mujhe bura lagta.”

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 happened yesterday for six hours.