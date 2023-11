Bigg Boss 17 is the talk of the town and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma is currently the most talked about contestant. Well, she is everywhere on social media and everyone is talking about her. However, it is more of negative comments for the lady. She has been called out for her impulsive and aggressive nature. She did not get along with Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande. She used dirty words and fought with them a lot. But what disappointed the audience more is her rude behaviour with husband, Neil Bhatt. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt's BFF Aashna Kishore reacts to the couple getting trolled; says 'They are not Nibba-Nibbi'

Everyone is trolling her and calling her a psycho woman. Celebrities outside and many others also feel that she needs a psychiatrist and Neil Bhatt should divorce her. People have also called her a red flag for men. This is a big story in Entertainment News and TV news. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Rahul Vaidya believes Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are spoiling their image on the show

Aishwarya Sharma believes she can never go wrong

Aishwarya’s image is getting tarnished because of her impulsive behaviour and her choice of words. She is being called ‘classless’ and ‘sadakchaap’. However, before entering the Bigg Boss 17 house, BollywoodLife spoke to Aishwarya Sharma and we asked her if she is ready for a show that can make or break one’s image. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra calls Khanzaadi characterless for flirting with Abhishek Kumar; netizens call out her hypocrisy

Aishwarya Sharma said, “One thing I can tell you is that if you do not do anything wrong, then nothing wrong will happen to you. If you try to do purposely something wrong, then karma is a bitch. It will bite you badly. Mujhe pata hai maine galat kabhi kuch nahi kia hai so, I will not do anything wrong in the show. Mera zameer hi gawara nahi dega ki aap maaro, pitho, dhakka do, ye karo vo karo. Ye nahi hai mere andar. I cannot do this.”

Well, looks like Aishwarya needs to remember what she has said and then move forward in the game with positively and honesty.

Aishwarya in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Before Bigg Boss 17, Aishwarya Sharma did Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and there too, she had fights with Soundous Moufakir. Soundous had also recently said that good Aishwarya is in Bigg Boss 17 as everyone can now she her reality. Aishwarya emerged as the second runner up of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Talking about the contestants of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Samarth Jurel, Manasvi Mamgai, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal are in the game.