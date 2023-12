Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma was the recent contestant eliminated from the show. Her eviction created havoc inside the house as well as on social media. While Bigg Boss told Isha Malviya to evict contestants based on who had broken the maximum rules, she named Aishwarya, who broke the minimum rules. After her eviction, Aishwarya Sharma opened up in an exclusive conversation with Bollywoodlife.com about her fellow contestant Ankita Lokhande. The GHKPM actress clearly stated that Ankita Lokhande is a very dominating woman.

BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which shares daily entertainment news updates. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Aishwarya Sharma reacts to being called a red flag; reveals who is the most cunning contestant and more

Aishwarya Sharma: Ankita likes to control people

During her stint in Bigg Boss 17, Aishwarya Sharma was often called out for her rude behaviour, especially towards her husband, Neil Bhatt. Munawar Faruqui also frequently mentioned that conversing with Aishwarya takes a lot of work. Aishwarya had a significant fight with actress Ankita Lokhande. Viewers initially thought that since Ankita and Aishwarya have already worked in a reality show (Smart Jodi) and know each other personally, the television Bahu would be each other's most vital support. However, Aishwarya shared that she cannot tolerate Ankita due to the latter's dominant nature. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra turn bitter rivals; netizens blame Ayesha Khan for the mess [Check Reactions]

Speaking exclusively to Bollyoodlife.com, Aishwarya said, 'Honestly, Ankita is a very dominating person. She likes to control people. She wants everyone in the house to behave according to her way. I am the opposite of that. I have strong viewpoints, and people cannot influence me. I even told Vicky Jain that I am not your puppet, and he understood there's no point in wasting time on me as I will not get influenced.' Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Kanchi Singh reacts to Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's slap incident; says 'I wish Sushant Singh Rajput was there'

Trending Now

Aishwarya Sharma calls her eviction UNFAIR.

Last week's nominated contestants were Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Anurag Dobhal and Aishwarya Sharma. Captain Isha Malviya was asked to evict the contestant based on who had broken the maximum rules. Anurag Dobhasl broke the maximum restrictions, but Isha said that as she is not too fond of Aishwarya, she would like to evict her. Aishwarya Sharma said, 'Isha just removed her grudge by eliminating me. I was the one who had broken barely any rules, and still, I was evicted. My eviction was unfair. I feel my Bigg Boss 17 journey remains incomplete.'

This week's nominated contestants of Bigg Boss 17 are Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan and Rinku Dhawan.