Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma was the latest contestant to be eliminated from the controversial reality show. As the captain at the time, Isha Malviya had the authority to eliminate one of the nominated contestants, and she chose Aishwarya. Following her eviction, Aishwarya has been vocal about her journey in the house and her fellow contestants. Munawar Faruqi, another contestant on the show, never had a good equation with Aishwarya. The Lock Upp season 1 winner always stated that Aishwarya is unapproachable and very rude. However, in a recent exclusive conversation with Bollywoodlife.com, Aishwarya Sharma clearly stated that she doesn't like Munawar as a person.

BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which shares daily entertainment news updates. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma reveals ex-bf Rahul Pandya asked her to leave acting; said 'Tu actors, producers ke sath...'

Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma on her equation with Munawar Faruqi

During Aishwarya Sharma's tenure in the Bigg Boss 17 house, Munawar Faruqui accused her of only befriending those who had conflicts with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. However, she strongly refuted this baseless claim. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywoodlife.com, Aishwarya stated, "I don't like Munawar at all. He is the most foolish and boring person in that house. Despite my attempts to approach him multiple times, he accused me of being unapproachable as a person. But if he is determined to stick to his one-sided narrative about me, I cannot do anything about it." Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Has Ankita Lokhande not moved on from ex-beau Sushant Singh Rajput? Her close friend explains the recent events

Furthermore, the actress said, "He always told me that I have no game, but where is his game? I believe his only game is to fake romance." Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain exposes Munawar Faruqui in a court room task; drags Nazila Sitaishi once again [Watch Promo]

Trending Now

Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma on her unfair eviction

Aishwarya Sharma firmly asserts that her eviction from Bigg Boss 17 was unfair, as she was eliminated despite breaking the least rules among the contestants. Aishwarya said, 'My eviction was certainly unfair. Bigg Boss clearly told Isha that she needs to evict contestants based on who has broken maximum rules. I was the one who broke the least rules. Still, she decided to eliminate me. She just removed her personal grudge.'

Aishwarya also believes now that real life should not participate together in Bigg Boss house, as she has experienced first-hand the harsh scrutiny and criticism that comes with it. She states that couples should carefully consider the impact of participating in the show together before making a decision.