Bigg Boss 17 has started and we are all excited to see this new season. This season has the Dil, Dum and Dimaag theme and the contestants were super happy seeing the grand house. The house of Bigg Boss 17 is divided into three parts as per Dil, Dimaag and Dum. The contestants entered the show and we got to see some amazing content on the first day itself. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's second runner up Aishwarya Sharma entered Bigg Boss 17 as a participant. She entered with her Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin co-star and husband, Neil Bhatt. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain reveal how they will react if contestants hit on their spouses [Exclusive]

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt also did a reality show titled Smart Jodi together. They are amongst the most loved couples on the show. We have all seen Aishwarya as the one who is very competitive and popular. She spoke about to BollywoodLife exclusively about how she has prepared for the show. Her entry in Bigg Boss 17 is one of the biggest stories in Entertainment news. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt shares the story behind him and Aishwarya Sharma giving a nod to the show [Exclusive]

Aishwarya on her preparations for Bigg Boss 17

Aishwarya said, "I feel physical preparation is not required for this show according to me. You are physically fit and that is enough. You don't need to build any strength as it is not Khatron Ke Khiladi. But yes, mental strength is required. You have to prepare yourself for everything because it is not easy to survive in the house. There are so many ups and downs. There are so many people and you never know how they will react. You cannot plan anything right now. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma and more confirmed contestants, here's all you need to know about them

Trending Now

A look at the BTS video of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Aishwarya on having to face Salman Khan's anger

She further spoke about meeting Salman Khan as the host of Bigg Boss 17 and how will see manage his anger and even praises. She said, "I am ready to take it. If I am wrong, I have to get his anger. Daanth toh khani hai galat karoge toh. But if I am right in my place, I will speak also. See until now whatever I have done, I was never wrong. I can say this proudly. If I am not wrong, I am not wrong. Mujhe jab tak nahi lagta ki maine galat kia hai, mai sorry nahi bolti hu. Ye mera nature hai. Kisiko rude lagta hai kisiko nahi lagta, kisiko lagta hai logical bolri hai kisiko lagta hai kitni rude lagti hai. So, it is fine. If I am speaking for myself and you find it rude, it is your problem not mine."