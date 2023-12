Bigg Boss 17 is getting love from the audience. The contestants have been very entertaining and that has even helped the show get decent TRP numbers. Aishwarya Sharma got eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 recently. Now, Aoora, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel are inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Aishwarya's elimination was quite a shocking one as it was Isha Malviya who evicted her. Isha is the captain of the house. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra fans slam Munawar Faruqui for charging at her; say, 'Fake insaan apni aukaat' [Watch Promo Video]

She was asked to eliminate the contestant who has broken the house rules many times. She had to decide only amongst the nominated contestants, Aishwarya, Neil, Ankita and Anurag. She was shown all the clips of rule break and was asked to eliminate one. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Aishwarya Sharma reacts to Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande's toxic fights

Isha Malviya eliminates Aishwarya Sharma

As per the clip, it was Anurag who had broken the rules most and then Ankita. Anurag slept most of the time during the day and Ankita also did the same. Anurag had also hit Arun physically and even damaged the house properties. Neil and Aishwarya had only broken the rule of speaking in English. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: After Nazila Sitaishi's expose, Ayesha Khan makes shocking claims about Munawar Faruqui's relationship with his son

Trending Now

Isha told Bigg Boss in the confession room that Anurag has broken the rules many times but she does not share a good relation with Aishwarya and hence she is eliminating her. The housemates were also shown the clips and many slammed Isha for taking a wrong decision.

Munawar, Ayesha, Neil, Rinku, Abhishek, Mannara and others questioned Isha for the wrong decision. Now, Aishwarya spoke to BollywoodLife exclusively and was asked what would she do if she was given a chance to enter again.

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Aishwarya reveals what she would do if she enters again

She said, "I will not plan anything. Mai sabki band bajaungi. Specially Isha Malviya ki." We had earlier revealed Aishwarya shared if she regrets coming to Bigg Boss 17. She said, "I am really glad because Bigg Boss himself offered me to come in the house. I was the first contestant who was invited. I am really lucky that Bigg Boss himself came to call me for the show. Everyone does not get this opportunity."